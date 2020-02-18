Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of CSL opened at $163.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

