Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
TAST has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.
NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $264.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.56.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.