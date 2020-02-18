Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TAST has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $264.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

