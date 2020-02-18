CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (NYSE:CBL.PE) Trading 1.5% Higher

CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (NYSE:CBL.PE) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.43, 43,197 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 65,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.