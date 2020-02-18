Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE FUN opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.