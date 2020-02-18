Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Centamin has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

