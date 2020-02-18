Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.72. 163,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,683. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

