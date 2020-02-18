Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Trading Up 2.2%

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80, approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52.

About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

