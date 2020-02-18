CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22, RTT News reports. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $656.71 million, a PE ratio of -746.50 and a beta of 1.49. CEVA has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.16.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

