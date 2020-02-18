Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Boston Scientific worth $269,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

