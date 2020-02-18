Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $227.49 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,599,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,781,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,119,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

