Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,434 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Stryker worth $307,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

