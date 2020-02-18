Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,482.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,344 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $800.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.80, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

