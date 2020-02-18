Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,559,000 after buying an additional 623,179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after buying an additional 494,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,456,000 after buying an additional 47,607 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after buying an additional 232,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

