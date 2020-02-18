Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.