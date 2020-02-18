Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,280,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,057,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 999,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 762,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,749. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.