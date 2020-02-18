China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.73

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $10.00. China Distance Education shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 146,006 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $286.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 128,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 4,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

