Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.64.

CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.06. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$15.03.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

