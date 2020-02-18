Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst traded as high as C$15.13 and last traded at C$15.11, with a volume of 217899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.72.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.25 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.89.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -8.03.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.