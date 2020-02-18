Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,284. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.