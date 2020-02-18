CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

CIX traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$25.24. 278,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. CI Financial has a one year low of C$17.71 and a one year high of C$25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total value of C$964,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,004,782.82. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,386 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total value of C$51,835.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$438,126.06. Insiders have sold a total of 103,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,386 in the last 90 days.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

