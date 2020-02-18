CIBC Lowers Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target to C$4.25

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Canopy Rivers from C$4.15 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canopy Rivers has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of $367.13 million and a PE ratio of 69.43.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

