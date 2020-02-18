Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 583,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $76.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.