Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

CBB stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 7,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $646.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

