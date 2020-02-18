Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Cfra

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cfra from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 3,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,245. The company has a market cap of $646.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. Cincinnati Bell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.