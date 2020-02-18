Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

