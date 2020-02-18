Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $65,530,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

