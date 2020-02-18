Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $122.03 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,886. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

