Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.40

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 10204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,427,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

