ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

In other news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 5,734 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

