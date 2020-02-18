Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.32. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 152,763 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

