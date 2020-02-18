Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) Trading Down 50%

Coates International Ltd (OTCMKTS:COTE) shares fell 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 10,001,046 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 2,983,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Coates International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COTE)

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines.

