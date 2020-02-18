Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,000 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,137,000 after buying an additional 308,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $356.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.57. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $357.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,599 shares of company stock worth $34,913,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

