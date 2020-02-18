Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 276 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $237.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

