Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCH. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,091.88 ($40.67).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,852 ($37.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. Coca Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,742.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,618.52.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.