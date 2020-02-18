Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CCOI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,560. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $35,072.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $118,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

