Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) Holdings Decreased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MIE stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 8,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,574. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

