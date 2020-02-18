Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.07

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $9.94. Collins Foods shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 224,535 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.53.

Collins Foods Company Profile (ASX:CKF)

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.