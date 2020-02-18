ColossusXT (COLX) Price Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $4,436.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,851,517,305 coins and its circulating supply is 11,810,475,478 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

