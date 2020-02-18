Comerica Bank Has $22.56 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $437.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

