Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.