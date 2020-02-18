Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.