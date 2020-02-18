Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.