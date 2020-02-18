Comparing BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & Hain Celestial Group (NYSE:HAIN)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BellRing Brands and Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 3 11 0 2.79 Hain Celestial Group 2 7 2 0 2.00

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $23.91, suggesting a potential downside of 9.91%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Hain Celestial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A Hain Celestial Group -8.73% 4.62% 2.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and Hain Celestial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hain Celestial Group $2.30 billion 1.20 -$183.31 million $0.66 40.21

BellRing Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hain Celestial Group.

Summary

Hain Celestial Group beats BellRing Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters. The company also provides juices, hot-eating products, desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products. In addition, it offers snack products, such as potato, root vegetable, and other vegetable chips, as well as straws, tortilla and whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; personal care products consisting of skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions; and herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea. The company sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.