Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) dropped 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 29,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 698,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consol Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 222,405 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Consol Energy by 13,877.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Consol Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consol Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Consol Energy by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

