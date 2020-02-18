Constellation Price Tops $0.0154 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. Constellation has a market cap of $15.44 million and $600,756.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00049753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00482148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.16 or 0.06452954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00067295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005207 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010287 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,476,876 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

