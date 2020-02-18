Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.32

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.32 and traded as high as $132.30. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $131.69, with a volume of 2,479,787 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.32.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 405.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 250.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.