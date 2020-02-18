Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,601 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Corning worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

