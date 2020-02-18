Couchain (COU) Price Up 11.8% This Week

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $8,122.00 and approximately $8,744.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00491975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $639.93 or 0.06326735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00066383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028016 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005087 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.