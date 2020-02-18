Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.0532 on Major Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $958,457.00 and $4,897.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, Covesting has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.03176347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00241512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00156910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.