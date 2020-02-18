Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 986,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,300. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

